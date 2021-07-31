Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.49 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

