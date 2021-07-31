DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

