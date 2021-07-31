Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
