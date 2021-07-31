Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

