Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.25. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

