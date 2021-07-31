Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $153.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.26. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

