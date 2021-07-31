Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

MBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,173. The company has a market cap of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

