Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.83.

Several brokerages have commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Finning International alerts:

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.