Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,900 Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Culp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $14.97 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

