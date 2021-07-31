Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $351.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

