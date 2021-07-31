Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.09. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.