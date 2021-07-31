Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,250 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $300.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

