Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 79.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

STRS opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

