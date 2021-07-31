5,649 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

