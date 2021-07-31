Apella Capital LLC Invests $382,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.97. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. lifted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

