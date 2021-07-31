Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 50.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74.

