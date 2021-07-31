Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

