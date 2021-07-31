Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,728 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBML. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10.

