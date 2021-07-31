Apella Capital LLC Takes $640,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $431,000.

GWX opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

