Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 471,869 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,869 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 213,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.