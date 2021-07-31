Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 22.81% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 110,329 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44.

