Corsicana & Co. Takes $79,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Shares of CL opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

