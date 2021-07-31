Corsicana & Co. Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR opened at $107.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

