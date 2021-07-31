SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

