StoneX Group Inc. Takes $390,000 Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 89,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $1,106,000.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

