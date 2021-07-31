Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $603.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

