KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,584.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 728,885 shares of company stock valued at $178,858,208 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $265.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion and a PE ratio of -69.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

