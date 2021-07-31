Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $241.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

