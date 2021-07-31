The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $259,279,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $176.02. 6,813,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $114.12 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

