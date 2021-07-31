Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.09. 138,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,868. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

