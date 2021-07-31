First National Bank of South Miami Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. 23,997,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

