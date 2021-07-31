CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

CMS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 1,684,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

