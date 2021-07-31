Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.