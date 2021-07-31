Corsicana & Co. Buys New Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 224,948 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,141,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 118,084 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,608,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.88.

