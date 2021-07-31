Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.35.

PINS stock traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,475,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pinterest by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

