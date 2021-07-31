V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.20 on Friday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

