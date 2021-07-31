JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NYSE PINS traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.90. 76,475,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

