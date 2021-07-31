Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

FRGI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,977. The company has a market cap of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of 271.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

