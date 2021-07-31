Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $309.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

