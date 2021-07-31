Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $69.71

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pentair by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

