Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price at $25.20

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

