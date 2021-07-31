Old National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

