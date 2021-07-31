Welltower Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE WELL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. 2,386,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
