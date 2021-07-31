Welltower Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. 2,386,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

