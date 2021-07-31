Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

