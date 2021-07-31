PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 67,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

