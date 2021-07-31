Short Interest in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Declines By 27.6%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

CBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 612,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,909. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $3,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

