Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.01 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $484.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.67. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.60.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

