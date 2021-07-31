Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 42,810 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,810 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

