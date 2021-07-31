Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

