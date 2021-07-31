tru Independence LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $4,571,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,762,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $417,065,000 after buying an additional 184,044 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,843 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

