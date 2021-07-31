Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $257.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.92 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

